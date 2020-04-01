Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

