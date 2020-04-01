Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

