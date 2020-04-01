Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of HESM opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

