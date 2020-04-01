Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

