Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,257 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

BOX stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

