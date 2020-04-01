Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 27,661 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 426,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.