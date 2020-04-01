Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 112,662 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth $706,000.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $315.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Dmc Global Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

