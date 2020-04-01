Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,369,805.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,940,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,046,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,536 shares of company stock worth $22,683,968. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

MORN opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

