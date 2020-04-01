Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,848 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

