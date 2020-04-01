Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,606 SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

