Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

ZG opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

