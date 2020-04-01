Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

