Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 141,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

CLNC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $548.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

