Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:SPT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

