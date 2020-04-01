Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

