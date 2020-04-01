Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $562,000 in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 260,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

