Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $308,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

