Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $259,000 in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

