Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 980,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Celestica Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.