Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $411,000 Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 491.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Prudential Public Limited has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

