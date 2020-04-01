Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

