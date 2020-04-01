Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

