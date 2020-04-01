Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

