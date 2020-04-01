Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 5,000 Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

