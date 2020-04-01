Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,500 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Research by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.00. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

