Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,108 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.