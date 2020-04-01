Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $7,598,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

