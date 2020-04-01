Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra increased their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGS stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

