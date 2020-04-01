Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,800 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Bunge stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

