Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWN opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

