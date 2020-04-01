Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 219.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

