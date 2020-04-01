Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.