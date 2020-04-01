Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,035 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 153.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

