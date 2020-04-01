Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 207,129 Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 207,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zafgen by 181.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zafgen by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

ZFGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.27. Zafgen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

