Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

