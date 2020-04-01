Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

