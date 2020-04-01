Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXT. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE SXT opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

