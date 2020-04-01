Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 530,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 111.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 348,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last ninety days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:SCS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.