Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLT. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

PLT opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $444.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.80. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Plantronics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

