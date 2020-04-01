Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

STT stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

