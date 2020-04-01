Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

NTRS stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

