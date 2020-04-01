Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FIBK stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

