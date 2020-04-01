Piper Sandler Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

FRC stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,060.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $5,548,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

