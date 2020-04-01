Piper Sandler Comments on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $544.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

