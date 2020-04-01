Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PBAM opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

