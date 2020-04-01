Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after buying an additional 298,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after buying an additional 555,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

