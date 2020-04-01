Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Shares of FRT opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $65.55 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

