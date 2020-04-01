Peter Herweck Purchases 2,500 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Peter Herweck acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,460 ($45.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 97.19. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,314.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVV shares. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,195.91 ($55.19).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

