PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,811,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 345,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.59.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

