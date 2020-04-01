Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFI. ValuEngine downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

